Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Arlee Olson, who plays the Princess of France, and Laurie Mason, who plays Boyet, rehearse a scene in "Love's Labour's Lost." JESS HUME-PANTUSO PHOTOS, MID-VALLEY MEDIA Actors rehearse on July 27, 2023, for Bard In the Quad at Oregon state university. Related to this story Most Popular Ultralight crash lawsuit against Albany proceeding A lawsuit against the city of Albany over a deadly amateur aircraft crash is moving ahead in court. Cyclist killed in Highway 20 crash An Ontario bicyclist died in a crash with an empty log truck on Highway 20. OSU football adds Kelso's Payton Stewart to 2024 signing class The turmoil within the Northwestern football program has led to a standout offensive lineman from Washington committing to Oregon State. OSU football: Oregon State adds talent to roster The start of training camp for the Oregon State football team is one week away. There is a great deal of anticipation for the upcoming season … Hate speech flyers scattered in Albany The incident comes weeks after the announcement of the Anti-Defamation League’s involvement in an antisemetic incident in city council.