TUESDAY
High school baseball: 5a state play-offs — Corvallis at Ridgeview (Redmond); 4 p.m.; Bend at West Albany; 4:30 p.m. Putnam at Lebanon; 5 p.m.
College women's golf: Oregon state at NCAA championships (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
High school softball: 5a state playoffs — La Salle Prep at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; West Albany at Wilsonville; 5 p.m.; eagle Point at Lebanon; 5 p.m.; 4a state playoff — sweet Home at Henley (Klamath Falls); 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College baseball: Oregon state vs. Arizona at Pac-12 tournament (Scottsdale, Ariz.); 10 a.m.
High school baseball: 3a state playoff — Santiam Christian at Warrenton; 5 p.m.
High school softball: 3a state playoffs — Douglas-Creswell winner at Scio; time TBA; Harrisburg at enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa (enterprise); 4 p.m.; 2a/1a state playoff — Monroe at Weston-McEwen/Griswold (Athena); 4:30 p.m.