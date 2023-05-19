Amazing find! If you love nature, living in this treehouse-like home w/ incredible views, can't be beat. Seclusion & oversized lot with no close neighbors! Like-new w/energy efficiencies give peace of mind. Do you: want a separate apartment for friends/relatives; love entertaining & old movies in a ventilated & soundproofed media area? Enjoy entertaining and private BBQ's? YOU DESERVE TO BE SPOILED. Note: Home has .4 ac but an addl. .81 ac buildable lotnext door is avail for sale too! See WVMLS # 804245.