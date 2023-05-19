Amazing find! If you love nature, living in thistreehouse-like home w/incredible views, can't be beat.Seclusion and oversized lot with no close neighbors!Like-new with energy efficiencies give peace of mind. Doyou want a separate apartment for friends/relatives? Loveentertaining and old movies in a ventilated andsoundproofed media area? Enjoy entertaining and privateBBQ's? YOU DESERVE TO BE SPOILED. Note: Home has .5acres. Not incl here, but .81 ac buildable lot next dooravail for additional 80k.
6 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $860,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highway 20 is closed just west of Corvallis because of a crash.
Seven adults are dead and multiple others are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon, May 18.
Watch this space for results of Measure 2-140.
The Budget Commission has sent the coming year's budget onto the council, but it won't include $100,000 for this project.
A 52-year-old California man has been charged with manslaughter in Thursday's crash on Interstate 5, one of the deadliest in Oregon history; s…