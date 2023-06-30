Amazing find! If you love nature, living in thistreehouse-like home w/incredible views, can't be beat.Seclusion and oversized lot with no close neighbors!Like-new with energy efficiencies give peace of mind. Doyou want a separate apartment for friends/relatives? Loveentertaining and old movies in a ventilated andsoundproofed media area? Enjoy entertaining and privateBBQ's? YOU DESERVE TO BE SPOILED. Note: Home has .5acres. Not incl here, but .81 ac buildable lot next dooravail for additional 80k.
6 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $809,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Oregon outdoors wear and accessories manufacturing giant has sued the local business, saying the prefix "omni" belongs to it. Here's why.
Athletic endeavors have taken Logan Storie to all corners of the United States and around the world.
Have you seen them? They're acceleration lanes. It looks different. Here's how to use them.
One of the best gymnasts in Oregon State history is taking on a bigger role with the program this season.
The team honored Beaumont with an audio presentation at the end of the first inning and “Amazing Grace” was sung during the seventh-inning stretch.