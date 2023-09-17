Looking for a multi-generational set up? Two homes on this .70 acre are a rare find, with a vineyard view! Original residence is a 1966 stick built 1,607 SF home & a 2014 built 1,836 SF manufactured was placed under a medical hardship. Large decks, RV hook-up & several outbuildings. Per Benton County, the hardship is transferable to a buyer with an approved application. If buyer prefers, either home may be removed & the hardship vacated. Seller is considering moving the manufactured & crediting the price.