Exceptional home & property zoned LI in desirable Corvallis market.This is a high visibility location on HWY 34 with 30,000+ trip count aswell as convenient access to I-5 &HWY 99. It represents an excellent live/workopportunity for contractor or family business. The home has been updated recentlywith high end features including remarkable outdoor entertaining space and hot tub. It has an amazing water feature in front. The basement could be used for officeor dual living with a separate entry.