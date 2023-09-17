A Bumpable Offer has Been Accepted. Fully updated 2-story home in newer subdivision. New carpet, new LVP, new interior paint, newer dishwasher. Lots of room w/ a flexible floor plan. Living/Dining rm combo w/ lots of light. Kitchen w/ pantry opens up to spacious family room w/ slider out to patio. Main floor has a 5th bedrm/office. Upstairs features 4 bedrms, large main bedroom w/ walk-in closet & dual vanities. Fully fenced backyard w/ white vinyl fencing, firepit, 12' deep full patio, garden has various fruits. RV parking w/ 30 amp plug.