Stunning, Beautiful, Better than new, 2017 Legend Home Construction 5 beds,3 baths for 2677 sf with master suite on main level, Gourmet kitchen with Cambria counters, Stainless steel appliances with beautiful large island. SMART home, Green built with energy efficient and much more...Prime location in a desirable neighborhood ,Close distance to OSU and stores.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
OSU trustees met last Friday to discuss the Pac-12's sudden collapse. What's next for the Beavers is unclear.
The 1.25-acre site will be divvied up into 13 lots for housing units and incorporate one new street.
Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey added to her medal collection Sunday at the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Championships in San Jose, California.
The Johnsons didn’t know about the history of the disposal site until they found a contamination monitoring well on their property.
A Eugene man faces criminal charges in connection with a fatal paraglider crash south of Corvallis.