Accepted Offer with Contingencies. One owner home in sought after Grand Oaks. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2684 SF with 3 car garage. Excellent condition throughout. Principal BR on main level. Vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace in LR. 25x18 FR upstairs, built in office in area outside as of upstairs BR's. Low maintenance backyard. Access the street from swimming pool.