Live and entertain in style in this modern, open-concept home. With the top-of the line kitchen, you’ll be inspired to share culinary masterpieces with your friends and family. Surround yourself with the stunning beauty of the Oregon countryside while still being conveniently close to Corvallis. With a garage equipped to charge your Tesla, you’ll have everything you need to enjoy a truly modern lifestyle. Don’t wait to make this pristine home yours!
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $568,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
City staff say they're unsightly, and they often overflow.
While the founder of the new group says he doesn't intend to compete with another group of restaurateurs, he also didn't intend to have two groups.
Drug-related DUII arrests were up four times over last year at this time.
Hundreds of Corvallis School District educators, students and community members gathered in solidarity Thursday, April 27 outside the Benton C…
They're all the rage — elsewhere. Here's why you won't see e-scooters in Corvallis en masse.