Stunning Hobby Farm, one-of-a-kind custom craftsman home boasts detail & thoughtful design throughout. 5 generous ensuites all w/custom stone & tile bathrooms, walk-in closets, & balconies. Family room w/coffered ceiling & adjoining gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped w/top-of-the-line SS appliances, quartz countertops, custom maple cabinets & an oversized island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Barn w/finished office/bonus space. Enjoy the outdoor basketball/tennis/volleyball/pickleball court.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,825,000
