Sweeping views of the Cascades! One-owner custom home by Russ Peterson. Formal living/dining w/ gas fireplace, lrg kitchen w/ granite countertops, breakfast nook, SS appliances, & walkiin pantry, office w/ custom built-in shelves, family RM w/ fireplace, open to new deck. Primary ste w/ coffered ceilings, tiled shower & lrg walkin closet, 3 other BRs & updated BA. Wine cellar & 1 bedroom ste w/ sliding door to patio lower, tons storage. Well lanscaped, 2-zone GFA & AC, 3+car garage/shop. New roof & paint.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,497,000
