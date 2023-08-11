This delightful North Albany home designed for a growing family or a multi-generational household. Main floor boasts a spacious family room with gas log fireplace, formal dining room and a guest suite. Gormet kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminated floor and a large walk in pantry. Luxury primary suite, 3 sizable bedroom and laundry room are on second floor with a loft landing area. Home completes with a fully fenced yard!
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $599,900
