Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Spectacular home! Amazing location! High quality finishes! The great community of Tangent is just outside Albany, Corvallis & Lebanon & a close distance to I-5. This open concept home is like new w/ granite counter tops, large pantry, spacious living room, office/bonus & bedroom on main floor. Upstairs boasts and sizable bonus room, elegant main suite & 2 additional bedrooms. Enjoy the evenings on the deck overlooking your beautiful back yard w/natural park area behind. HOA covers cost of community water.