Lovely 5 bd.2.5 home with spacious living. Impressive coved archways greet you and opens to the gourmet kitchen. Soft close white cabinets,pantry, island, eating bar, pendant lites,quartz countertops. Gas Fireplace w/mantle in Living. Vaulted Master suite ,ceiling fan, tub,walk in shower, large walk in closet. Inside Utility. Lg. bedroom on main level. Smart cabinet with internet throughout. Fenced yard, sprinklers, RV parking, 3 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oregon State coach Mitch Canham is going to have to rely on his bullpen this weekend at the Baton Rouge Regional.
Prepare yourself for country acts and tribute bands.
A family-friendly video game gathering is slated to make its second appearance in Corvallis.
Time to work out your biceps. Our days of print may be fewer but our pages will be more plentiful.
EUGENE — Pharalynn Dickson walked away from Hayward Field on Saturday having accomplished what she set out to do.