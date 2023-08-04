Brand New 1851 sqft home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Private and peaceful backyard setting. 2 car garage, fiber cement siding, mini-split heat pump on each level for comfortable heat and air conditioning. Custom alder cabinets with granite countertops in the kitchen. Durable and beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living areas with wall to wall carpet on the stairs and in the bedrooms. Black/stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and over-the-range microwave. Laundry is upstairs near the bedrooms. Quality builder. Estimated completion date of August 18th. Lot to the west is also for sale (WVMLS #801684) for possible additional yard space. One year builder's warranty included.