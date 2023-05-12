Like new! This immaculate 4BD, 3BA spacious home in Philomath is MOVE-IN READY! Vaulted primary w walk-in closet, dual vanities & spectacular sunsets combined with views of Mary’s Peak. Open concept kitchen perfect for entertaining. SS appliances, huge island w bar seating, spacious lv room with fireplace & breakfast nook. Beautifully landscaped front yard. The back is leveled & ready for your personal touches! Convenient location to parks, schools, Corvallis & the coast! Welcome Home!