Well & septic reports completed & available! PRIVATE, 1 acre, TOP OF HILL, SOUTH FACING SANCTUARY, ABOVE THE FOG3388 sq. ft , 4bed, 31/2 bath 2 story house. Tons of storage. 2 Car garage and shop. Lots of wildlife.NEW: roof, 900 sq ft rear deck, HVAC, garage doors, flooring, granite countertops and more. Extra storage room above garage.