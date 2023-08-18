1836 sq ft of int living space w/open floor plan,438 sq ft outdoor living space w/cov'd porches in private surroundings, this is an opportunity you can't pass up! Brand-new home offers all the peace & tranquility one needs after a stressful day at work. Incredible manicured grounds w/lush forest in your own backyard. Room enough for raising livestock, a large garden, & still have space enough to build the dream shop you've always wanted. Plenty of parking w/full RV hookups including a dump station. Perfectly located less than 30 min from downtown shopping in Eugene or Corvallis & less than 20 min to many wonderful golf courses, wineries, & the Eugene Airport.