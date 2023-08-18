1836 sq ft of int living space w/open floor plan,438 sq ft outdoor living space w/cov'd porches in private surroundings, this is an opportunity you can't pass up! Brand-new home offers all the peace & tranquility one needs after a stressful day at work. Incredible manicured grounds w/lush forest in your own backyard. Room enough for raising livestock, a large garden, & still have space enough to build the dream shop you've always wanted. Plenty of parking w/full RV hookups including a dump station. Perfectly located less than 30 min from downtown shopping in Eugene or Corvallis & less than 20 min to many wonderful golf courses, wineries, & the Eugene Airport.
4 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the rules.
He solicited members of his church, coworkers and acquaintances to invest in his organization. Here's how much they lost.
They're believed to belong to a woman who disappeared from Oregon City.
Complaints have come pouring in — to the city, on social media and to the police. A subcontractor has been fired. Here's what happened.
Neighbors reported hearing an explosion just before seeing flames and smoke coming from the home.