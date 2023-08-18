Living & dining room overlook the open kitchen w/ quartz counters, cupboard storage & large pantry and window sills throughout. Main bedroom suite features oversized closet plus second closet and deluxe ensuite bath including soaking tub, dual vanity stand-up shower. The three bedrooms have generous closets. Features extended garage, masonry, landscaped front & backyard w/underground sprinklers. Home Completion early 2024, **Pictures are of similar homes *up to $25,000 Summer Incentive
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $467,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the rules.
He solicited members of his church, coworkers and acquaintances to invest in his organization. Here's how much they lost.
They're believed to belong to a woman who disappeared from Oregon City.
Complaints have come pouring in — to the city, on social media and to the police. A subcontractor has been fired. Here's what happened.
Neighbors reported hearing an explosion just before seeing flames and smoke coming from the home.