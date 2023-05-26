New Multi-generational, fully upgraded home. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with office on the main side. 1 bedroom apartment on the other side with separate entry, full kitchen in this great room plan. Fully loaded and upgraded home with fiber cement siding, 30 year architectural roof, engineered I joint construction, soft close cupboards and drawers, quartz or granite counter tops through out. This is truly a wonderful home. Plenty of time to customize to your liking.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's finally happening.
Libertad Equivel-Figueroa asserts the county violated the 14th Amendment when supervisors called them “hypersensitive to gender issues.”
Tim Roach says city leaders shouldn't be meeting in closed door sessions to discuss sleeping arrangements for unhoused individuals.
County officials vow they will get to the bottom of why voters rejected Measure 2-140 — before they return again with another ask.
The seven adults killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday, May 18 on Interstate 5 were farmworkers.