New Multi-generational, fully upgraded home. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with office on the main side. 1 bedroom apartment on the other side with separate entry, full kitchen in this great room plan. Fully loaded and upgraded home with fiber cement siding, 30 year architectural roof, engineered I joint construction, soft close cupboards and drawers, quartz or granite counter tops through out. This is truly a wonderful home. Plenty of time to customize to your liking.