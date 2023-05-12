Fully Upgraded new construction boasts: Vaulted and trayed ceilings, custom soft close cabinets and drawers, granite or quartz counter throughout, finished garages with man door and opener, gas fire place, LVP flooring in the great room, kitchen and bathrooms. Covered back porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Independence - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weniger Hall will be demolished to make way for the new complex.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
A Corvallis man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99W.
Corvallis police have arrested a 12-year-old Linus Pauling Middle School student following an altercation that left a staff member injured.
The award-winning concert series River Rhythms puts Albany zero degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon this year.