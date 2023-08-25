4200 square foot home located on the number one hole of the Corvallis Country Club. 4 bedroom, 3 bath with large bonus room. Upstairs kitchen, living and dining room with walk out covered balcony to enjoy sunrise and sunsets.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $999,000
