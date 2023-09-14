Gorgeous, better than new Legend Home in Russell Gardens. Packed full of upgrades & extras! This popular McKenzie Farmhouse plan features open concept living, desirable main floor primary suite w/beautifully tiled walk-in shower, gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/walk-in pantry, large island, quartz counters, painted cabinetry w/pull outs & spice rack. Upstairs boasts 2 large bedrooms plus 4th br/bonus room. Backyard is a delight w/amazing covered patio (built by Powell Construction) for year round enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $768,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The plan for 35 new homes in Northwest Corvallis isn't settled yet.
Oregon State has sold out its first game in the newly remodeled Reser Stadium
The home opener for the #16 Oregon State Beavers kicks off 6 p.m. Saturday in Corvallis, taking on University of California-Davis. Lee Weather…
Oregon State routs UC Davis on opening night at remodeled Reser
A Blodgett man claimed his girlfriend had committed suicide by driving off an embankment.