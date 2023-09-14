Gorgeous, better than new Legend Home in Russell Gardens. Packed full of upgrades & extras! This popular McKenzie Farmhouse plan features open concept living, desirable main floor primary suite w/beautifully tiled walk-in shower, gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/walk-in pantry, large island, quartz counters, painted cabinetry w/pull outs & spice rack. Upstairs boasts 2 large bedrooms plus 4th br/bonus room. Backyard is a delight w/amazing covered patio (built by Powell Construction) for year round enjoyment.