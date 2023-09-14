Spacious, one-owner home on a large, corner lot in desirable Grand Oaks neighborhood. Boasting 3152 sq. ft, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large bonus room, there is enough space for everyone. Updated, open concept kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplash is perfect for entertaining. Three car garage is extra deep on one side - tons of storage. Seller-carried financing available with 5.9% interest to qualified buyers with 25% down payment. New exterior paint 2022, New roof Aug 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $765,000
