Highest of quality built home in the beautiful Brooklane Heights Subdivision. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home also comes with a 250 square foot fully equipped ADU. Hard wood/carpet thru out both units. Oustanding attention to detail with excellent appliances in both units. Amazing view of the entire southern Willamette valley and the cascade mountain range. Fully landscaped and irrigated on this cul de sac lot that backs up to a protected open space. Sit on your decks for morning coffee watch the sunrise!