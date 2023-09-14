Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome home! Beautiful, peaceful, private, updated & sizable one-level home. 4 bd & 2 bths on 0.22 acre in an established & desirable neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, & services. Relax in the primary suite with Lg windows, skylights & separate entrance. Gather together & enjoy the open kitchen, dining & living room areas that extend to the patio & fenced backyard with garden, fruit trees & play space. Updates include fresh paint, new flooring, quartz kitchen counters & water heater. Wow is right!