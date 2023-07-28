4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with amazing views. Completed approximately mid October. Two master bedrooms, one down stairs and one upstairs, granite counter tops, AC, 95% efficient furnace, Great room, landscaped front yard, check out the incredible views of the valley from the top of Northpoint loop in Brownsville. Photo is similar to the home to be built. Custom construction from Cordle Construction. This home will be amazing!!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 2019, one of the partners learned something that didn't quite add up: They owed “a bunch of tax debt.” Here's what happened, how the case e…
A teen from Idaho is dead.
The start of training camp for the Oregon State football team is one week away. There is a great deal of anticipation for the upcoming season …
Jade Carey will have a familiar face coaching her and her Oregon State gymnastics teammates this coming season after coach Tanya Chaplin annou…
Following the failure of Measure 2-140 on the May ballot, the county takes another hit with the Legislature declines to fund most of the hoped…