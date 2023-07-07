Like new home, easy maintenance yard with thoughtfully laid out with flowers, greenery and charming pathways, a tranquil space for evenings on the back deck watching the wonderful Oregon sunsets. Immaculate interior, modern design, tasteful finishes including quartz kitchen counters, vinyl flooring, and tiled bathroom countertops. An abundance of natural light. Located in a coveted neighborhood, you'll enjoy the great community while still having the privacy and peace of your own oasis.
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $449,500
