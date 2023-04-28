Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Located in a desirable Millersbug nieghborhood, This spacious home boasts 4 beds & 3 baths, on an oversized lot. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an open floor plan that seamlessly connects the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless appliances, quartz countertops, & plenty of cabinet space. In addition a large bonus room awaits that can be used as a playroom, office, or additional living space. Large backyard with parking area, perfect for an RV. Backs to greenspace.
