A perfect blend of quality and elegant! You will love the 9 ft ceilings, beautiful bamboo floorings, gorgeous granite counter tops, tiled bath room floor. Soft closing drawers of all cabinets, upgraded insulation and plywood sheathing,well appointed rooms, gas-log fireplace in living room with stone accent.Home designed with all 4 bedroom on main and a bonus room on second floor. Large covered deck provides all year round enjoyment, fully fenced with dog run.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $645,000
