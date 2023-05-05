BETTER THAN NEW! Completed in 2020 backing up to deeded wetlands w/ so many extras like: custom & ample concrete work for RV parking/patio space w/ 50amp complete w/RV gate, 240V hardwired for hot tub, 3 car garage. Inside you'll find formal dining, family room & living room w/ gas fireplace, tons of kitchen cabinet space, large vaulted master suite w/ soaking tub and dbl sinks, LARGE spare bedrooms & bonus room, upstairs laundry, & an overall peaceful setting! Must visit! *Possible assumable VA loan.