Beautiful Ranch style home in the West Valley Estates neighborhood of Millersburg. This 2020 built home features high ceilings with skylights showcasing the home with natural light, quarts countertops and hard surfaces throughout the entire living space. Home sits on just over 1/2 acre flag lot making this a very private space with room for shop or added parking. Located just 2 minutes from I5 and 10 minutes to Albany shopping centers. This home with its large lot and convenient location is turn-key.
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $499,900
