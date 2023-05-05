Almost new contemporary home in the desirable Clover Ridge neighborhood of NE Albany. Open floor plan with gas fireplace, laminate flooring, wood wrapped windows, gourmet kitchen with quality appliances, solid granite counters and craftsman style cabinets. Master has walk in closet, granite counters and dual sinks. Lovely covered outdoor patio, fully fenced backyard with private territorial view. Fridge, washer and dryer stay!
4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
City staff say they're unsightly, and they often overflow.
While the founder of the new group says he doesn't intend to compete with another group of restaurateurs, he also didn't intend to have two groups.
Drug-related DUII arrests were up four times over last year at this time.
Hundreds of Corvallis School District educators, students and community members gathered in solidarity Thursday, April 27 outside the Benton C…
They're all the rage — elsewhere. Here's why you won't see e-scooters in Corvallis en masse.