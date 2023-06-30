Indulge in luxurious living in Philomath, Oregon! Discover an exquisite new home beautifully built on the west side. Its open design is perfect for entertaining, boasting 11' ceilings in the great room. Personalize the kitchen with your choice of quartz or granite. Stunning primary suite offers a step-in shower, walk-in closet, and expansive windows. Select your preferred colors and witness the creation of your dream home while choices last. Experience elegance, breathtaking views, & impeccable craftsman