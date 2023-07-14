Embrace Foothill Views & Outdoor Adventures! New construction home, nestled on the edge of town, offers stunning vistas of the coastal foothills. Close to Corvallis & downtown Philomath, it's an outdoor enthusiast's dream! Enjoy fishing, hiking, & a range of outdoor activities nearby. 11' vaulted ceilings in the great room provide a stylish & spacious area for gatherings. Choose quartz or granite countertops in the kitchen. Retreat to the primary featuring a step-in shower, walk-in closet & generous windows