This is a hidden treasure w/ an open floor plan in a new housing area. The kitchen is a cook's delight w/much counterspace & storage, XL single sink w/disposal, soft close cabinets and SS appliances. Easy care LVP is in entryway, kitchen & living room, plush carpeting in bedrooms, plus 2 ceiling fans. Enjoy cozy comfort from the Gas FP. Fenced backyard ideal for pets, front has drip irrigation. BBQ on your deck convenient to kitchen-dining area. Ideal w/in 20 minutes of Corvallis/OSU, 45 minutes to coast.
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $479,000
