Beautifully maintained w/ custom upgrades! Every detail in this home has been carefully considered. Enjoy entertaining in the bright & inviting kitchen w/ SS appliances, Quartz counters, tile backsplash & spacious breakfast bar. Open concept living w/ shiplap fireplace surround, reclaimed wood mantel, wainscoting in dining area, new light fixtures & custom blinds throughout. Primary suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet w/ built-ins & a double bathroom vanity. Large, fenced backyard ready for your ideas.
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Oregon outdoors wear and accessories manufacturing giant has sued the local business, saying the prefix "omni" belongs to it. Here's why.
Athletic endeavors have taken Logan Storie to all corners of the United States and around the world.
Have you seen them? They're acceleration lanes. It looks different. Here's how to use them.
One of the best gymnasts in Oregon State history is taking on a bigger role with the program this season.
The team honored Beaumont with an audio presentation at the end of the first inning and “Amazing Grace” was sung during the seventh-inning stretch.