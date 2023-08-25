Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautifully maintained w/ custom upgrades! Every detail in this home has been carefully considered. Enjoy entertaining in the bright & inviting kitchen w/ SS appliances, Quartz counters, tile backsplash & spacious breakfast bar. Open concept living w/ shiplap fireplace surround, reclaimed wood mantel, wainscoting in dining area, new light fixtures & custom blinds throughout. Primary suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet w/ built-ins & a double bathroom vanity. Large, fenced backyard ready for your ideas.
3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dead are both drivers.
They put a group of residents on evacuation notice in one case.
We interrupt our regularly scheduled story with breaking news: DJ Uiagalelei, the ex-Clemson player, has been named the Beavers' starting quar…
Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded by boat.
A former operations director notified the district this summer of his intent to sue GAPS. These are his allegations.