Newly Built 2022 Marlette Manufactured Home on Over 5 Level Acres. Three Bdrms, 2 Full Baths. Third Bdrm is a Spacious Den. Beautiful Kitchen w/ Island, SS Appliances, Dishwasher & More. Over $33,000 in Added Home Features Including Upgraded Carpet, Linoleum Flooring & Spacious Covered & Lighted Deck. Property Features a Newly Built 2022 Steel 60' x 40' Shop f/ Barncraft w/ Concrete Floor & Electrical Panel. Private Homesite w/ Large Pasture Area, Beautiful Seasonal Views & So Much More. Sit on the Front Deck & Enjoy the Beautiful Sunsets...Life is Good!