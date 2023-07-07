Newly Built 2022 Marlette Manufactured Home on Over 5 Level Acres. Three Bdrms, 2 Full Baths. Third Bdrm is a Spacious Den. Beautiful Kitchen w/ Island, SS Appliances, Dishwasher & More. Over $33,000 in Added Home Features Including Upgraded Carpet, Linoleum Flooring & Spacious Covered & Lighted Deck. Property Features a Newly Built 2022 Steel 60' x 40' Shop f/ Barncraft w/ Concrete Floor & Electrical Panel. Private Homesite w/ Large Pasture Area, Beautiful Seasonal Views & So Much More. Sit on the Front Deck & Enjoy the Beautiful Sunsets...Life is Good!
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Albany gategate? What will happen next isn't so clear.
A small plane crashed into the Willamette River just south of Corvallis on Saturday, July 1, the Benton County Sheriff's Office reported.
Fortress Oriakhi was born and raised here, moving mid-high school.
Three cars, seven people were caught up in the accident.
Two people were aboard the plane — now identified as a paraglider — that crashed into the Willamette River south of Corvallis on Saturday, Jul…