Make your dreams come true with this newly built 2022 Marlette Manufactured Home! Situated on over 5 level acres, this stunning property boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths (including a spacious den) and a beautiful kitchen with island, SS appliances, dishwasher & more. Plus, it has over $33,000 in added home features, like upgraded carpets, linoleum flooring, and a spacious covered and lighted deck. The property also features a newly built 2022 steel 60' x 40' shop from Barncraft, complete with a concrete floor and electrical panel. It's a private homesite with a large pasture area, beautiful seasonal views and much more - plus you can sit on the front deck and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Life is good!
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Corvallis School District reached a tentative agreement with teachers on a contract. Here's what's bumming teachers out and the hope the c…
It can be a Catch-22 — and it can cost a lot, in time and money.
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes led a media tour of Reser Stadium Tuesday afternoon to highlight the nearly completed construction…
Reports from the scene indicated the accident involved high rates of speed.
As the Oregon State football team opened training camp Thursday there was a great divide between the program’s on-field and off-field prospects.