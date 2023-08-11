Make your dreams come true with this newly built 2022 Marlette Manufactured Home! Situated on over 5 level acres, this stunning property boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths (including a spacious den) and a beautiful kitchen with island, SS appliances, dishwasher & more. Plus, it has over $33,000 in added home features, like upgraded carpets, linoleum flooring, and a spacious covered and lighted deck. The property also features a newly built 2022 steel 60' x 40' shop from Barncraft, complete with a concrete floor and electrical panel. It's a private homesite with a large pasture area, beautiful seasonal views and much more - plus you can sit on the front deck and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Life is good!