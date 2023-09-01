Tucked back on a dead-end street, this home offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The friendly open living spaces boast avaulted ceiling, cozy gas fireplace, and a stunning kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.The grand primary suite is a true oasis, complete with awalk-in shower, double sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. The washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included in the sale.Fenced backyard with patio andgarden area.