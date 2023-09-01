Nestled in the foothills of the Coast Range lies the charming small town of Monroe, located in South-East Benton County. This hidden gem is strategically positioned in the mid-Willamette Valley, making it the perfect location for those seeking diverse opportunities. With Corvallis and Oregon State University to the north and Eugene with the University of Oregon to the south, Monroe offers a plethora of activities for everyone. From hiking and mountain biking to fishing and wine tasting at some of the Willamette Valley's best wineries, Monroe has it all. And if that's not enough, you can take a leisurely stroll to one of the local breweries for a refreshing pint. But the real gem of Monroe is this impressive one-level, 2021 home located in a new subdivision. Tucked back on a dead-end street, this home offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The friendly open living spaces boast a vaulted ceiling, cozy gas fireplace, and a stunning kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. The grand primary suite is a true oasis, complete with a walk-in shower, double sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. And the best part? The washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included in the sale. Step outside and enjoy the completely fenced back yard, perfect for growing your own garden or relaxing on the patio. And don't forget to take advantage of all the amenities and conveniences that come with a newer home and neighborhood, like high efficiency forced air heating and cooling and fiber optic internet service. Experience the hometown feel that Monroe has to offer with its festivals and farmers market, while still enjoying the luxuries of a newer home. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to make Monroe your new home. 100% USDA financing available. NO HOA's. Open house Sunday 9/3/23 1:00-3:00