Split bedroom manufactured home in gardening paradise. The open floor plan of the main living area allows for beautiful views out the front and back of home. Back yard area provides a private space to sit and enjoy nature. The covered back porch allows for 3 season enjoyment of your back garden area. Enjoy Mother Nature at her finest. Mature fruit trees and plants in place. Plenty of room to park / store RV's, boats, etc. Front ramped for ease of access. This is a MUST VISIT property.