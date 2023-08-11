Discover your dream home in Monroe, Oregon! Nestled in a charming neighborhood, this exquisite move-in ready house boasts modern elegance and comfort. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious great room, it offers a great use of the square feet. The open-concept layout seamlessly connects the gourmet kitchen to the inviting living space and features beautiful vaulted ceilings. As you walk into the primary suite you'll notice it has a lovely tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and desirable double sinks in the bathroom. Enjoy tranquil moments in the tastefully landscaped fully fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor gatherings and gardening with raised beds. The vacant land beside the property is protected marshland and adds a sense of privacy. Don't forget the two-car garage space, which is perfect for your vehicles or use for hobbies and storage. Conveniently located near schools, a new library, and local amenities. This home is an opportunity you won't want to miss!