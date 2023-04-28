Beautiful home close to downtown Monroe. Built in 2018. High ceilings. Stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. Large open concept kitchen/dining area/living room. Ceiling fans. Custom shower head in primary bathroom. Country feel as there is just one neighbor. Quiet neighborhood. Sit under your covered porch or at the fire ring and enjoy the outdoor living. Fruit trees on the property. Come fast. Won't last.
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $374,900
