Within 30 days of completion!! Beautiful barndominium style home with ICF construction for energy efficiency offering modern finishes. This home features floor to ceiling windows in the great room & dining area, balconies for outdoor enjoyment in the front & back. A lot of possibilities with the 3 car garage on the lower level, a full bath, and lean-tos on both sides.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $695,000
