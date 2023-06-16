Stunning home in a desired location! With its open floor plan, the home exudes a sense of grandeur, perfect for entertaining friends and family. The bonus mudroom provides ample space for storage, while the combined kitchen and dining area creates a welcoming atmosphere for meals and gatherings. The landscaped yard and patio offer the ideal setting for outdoor activities, while the fenced area is perfect for your animals. Schedule your tour TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Corvallis woman trying to help the less fortunate has the city government telling her to stop.
Here's what the city's urban forester believes is happening and why it may mean an early death to the gentle giants.
Here's what this clinic is all about.
An Oregon State men’s basketball assistant coach has resigned and cited the school’s current NIL situation as a primary reason.
No one was injured but several buildings appeared heavily burned at an Albany plant nursery after, bystanders said, a fire spread from a pile …